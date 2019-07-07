Carson Manning Hall



July 31, 2001-June 29, 2019



Hattiesburg, MS



With deepest sadness, we mourn the loss of our son, Carson Manning Hall, 17, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Carson was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and friend.



In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.



Carson loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was widely and affectionately known for his fun and outgoing personality, and off-beat sense of humor. He was a true friend to people of all ages. His sense of humor, love of music, and passion for both soccer and football were magnetic, bringing much joy and laughter to those around him. From his room, he could sometimes be heard practicing the only two songs he learned on the guitar – Seven Nation Army and Wagon Wheel. Carson's light shined brightest when he was surrounded by his family, teammates, and friends.



Carson was a proud member of the 2019 graduating class at Sacred Heart Catholic School, and Crusader Field was well-known as one of his favorite places to be. As a student athlete, Carson was the keeper for the soccer team. He was very proud and excited that his Crusaders won the state soccer championship before he graduated. He was relieved when his mother didn't fuss too much when she found out he would be playing more than just kicker on the football team.



His many years of playing soccer with Hattiesburg Futbol Club resulted in many friendships. He was excited to be playing with some of those friends as a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College team in the fall. We will be forever grateful for the love, kindness, and joy his friends and teammates shared with him. We are also thankful to all his coaches through the years because they helped shape him into the wonderful young man he was.



Carson is survived by his parents, Katrina Hall Odom and Joseph "Joey" Odom, of Hattiesburg, and his two younger sisters, Jillian and Julia, also of Hattiesburg, whom he adored dearly.



Carson is also survived by his grandparents, Joe and Claudia Boutwell, of Petal and Freddie and Brenda Odom of Soso, as well as numerous other loving extended family members.



Carson was preceded in death by his father, Danial Ray Hall, whose loving arms we know he is in now, his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jack Hall of Magee and his maternal grandfather, Coy May of Brandon, in addition to loving aunts and uncles.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Carson Hall Memorial Fund through the San Antonio Foundation. The San Antonio Foundation was named after San Antonio Field in Hattiesburg, the first sports fields that Sacred Heart played on. The Foundation helps to privately fund sports programs outside of the school's organizational budgets. The family plans to direct these funds to benefit the Hattiesburg athletic community in memory of Carson.



The San Antonio Foundation, c/o Carson Hall Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2223, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.



Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on July 7, 2019