Casey C. "Kay" Purvis



1919 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Casey C. Purvis passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 100+. Kay was born on February 28, 1919 in Wayne County, Mississippi. She married Burnett A. Purvis on February 10, 1937. After an illustrious career spanning 30+ years with the federal government, Kay retired and embarked upon her next adventure as a professional seamstress, making many of the draperies and wraps adorning the original gambling boats that set sail from Gulfport Harbor. She was a committed and energetic volunteer with many of the local social service organizations, most notably the AARP Income Tax preparation Services, where she spent many days assisting seniors and indigents with their income taxes for several years. Kay was also active with the Navy Base's retired civil service employees' group, a regular attendee at their monthly luncheons until very recently. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Lyman, where she spent many long hours assisting with the food pantry distribution group. She was blessed with a long, healthy, full life. In keeping with her nature, she lived independently, active, and was driving well after her 100th birthday celebrations.



Kay is predeceased by her husband and by her grandson, Bryan Purvis.



She is survived by her son, Charles Purvis; her daughter, Jean Ryan; her grandson, Billy Purvis; her granddaughter, Carla Davis; and and seven great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the .



The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 am until the service. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019