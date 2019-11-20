|
Catherine Campbell
1929 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Catherine Campbell, 90, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Miss Campbell was a native and lifelong resident of the coast. She worked for Civil Service as a Tech Writer at Stennis Space Center, Keesler Air Force Base and Washington D.C. Miss Campbell was an active member at First Baptist Church in Biloxi where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed painting and was a member of the MS Gulf Coast Art Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marie Lewis Campbell; her sisters, Evelyn Campbell, Frances Moreland and Florine Campbell; and her brother, Clyde Campbell, Jr.
Miss Campbell's survivors include her nephew, Michael (Janice) Moreland; her great nephews, Michael Moreland and Lance (Suzette) Moreland; her great niece, Jada (Jerry) Ewing; and numerous other great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
