Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Interment
Following Services
Southern Memorial Park
1929 - 2019
Catherine Campbell Obituary
Catherine Campbell

1929 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Catherine Campbell, 90, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Miss Campbell was a native and lifelong resident of the coast. She worked for Civil Service as a Tech Writer at Stennis Space Center, Keesler Air Force Base and Washington D.C. Miss Campbell was an active member at First Baptist Church in Biloxi where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed painting and was a member of the MS Gulf Coast Art Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marie Lewis Campbell; her sisters, Evelyn Campbell, Frances Moreland and Florine Campbell; and her brother, Clyde Campbell, Jr.

Miss Campbell's survivors include her nephew, Michael (Janice) Moreland; her great nephews, Michael Moreland and Lance (Suzette) Moreland; her great niece, Jada (Jerry) Ewing; and numerous other great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
