Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Catherine Carrubba Obituary
Catherine Caranna Carrubba

1925 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Catherine Caranna Carrubba, age 94, of Long Beach passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Long Beach. She was born in Gulfport and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paulino John Carrubba; and a son, Christopher Cono Carrubba. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jordan (Vick); three sons, Jasper J. Carrubba (Barbara), Nunzio J. Carrubba (Susan Trent), and Paul A. Carrubba (Janet); fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach with the visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
