Antonina Catherine Hanson
Pass Christian
Antonina Catherine Vaccaro Hanson, age 95, of Pass Christian, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Catherine was born on September 5, 1924, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she grew up and attended Sacred Heart Academy. She then went to Gulf Park College in Long Beach, Mississippi. After her marriage to "Herbie" on November 21, 1945, at St. Matthias Church in New Orleans, she lived the rest of her life in Pass Christian where she was a member of St. Paul/Holy Family Catholic Church. She served as President of the Altar Society for many years. Catherine was a very loving mother and devout Catholic who attended daily mass as long as she was able to do so.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Herbert Courtenay Hanson; her son, Dr. John Edward Hanson of Pass Christian, Mississippi; her parents, Felix Vaccaro and Antonina Lombardo Vaccaro; and her sister, Marion Vaccaro Genevay, all of New Orleans.
Catherine is survived by five children: Joseph Vaccaro Hanson of Metairie; Herbert Courtenay Hanson, Jr., of Pass Christian; Barbara "Bobbie" Hanson Henry (Dennis) of Harahan, Louisiana; Helen Hanson Janneck (Fred) of Fort Worth, Texas; and Joann Hanson York of Pass Christian; ten grandchildren: Joseph V. Hanson, II, Christopher M. Hanson, Shelley R. Hanson, David A. Hanson, Daniel C. York, Dennis G. Henry, James H. Henry, Frederick "Freddie" E. Janneck, Jr., Gretchen H. Thibeault, and Hunter E. (Emma) Hanson; and six great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the kind and caring staff at Dixie White House who took such great care of our Mother. She loved each and every one of you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses offered or donations to Holy Family Parish, Pass Christian, Mississippi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 24, 2019