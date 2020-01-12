|
|
Catherine McDermott Laws
1928 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Catherine McDermott Laws, age 91, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Gulfport. She was born in Summerdale, Al and was a resident of the coast for seventy years. She was a local artist and a lover of the outdoors. She loved all animals especially her dogs and cats. She was a sweet, loving soul and would help anybody. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kristina and Jack Jackson, Sr.; a brother, Jack Jackson, Jr.; sisters, Josephine Nellums and Betty Caro; and two sons, Darrell McDermott and Vollie McDermott.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gingras of Birmingham, Al; two sons, Chris (Cathy) McDermott of Pass Christian and Wesley (Margie) McDermott of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Margaret Morris of Pensacola, FL; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial donations to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020