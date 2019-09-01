|
|
Catherine Marie Manning
1922 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Catherine Marie Manning, age 96, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Biloxi.
Mrs. Manning was born October 3, 1922 in McKenzie, AL. She was employed with the E.R. Moore Company in Ocean Springs for 39 years. Mrs. Manning was a member of Nativity BVM Cathedral where she served as Eucharistic Minister and received the Lumen Christi Award. She was a volunteer at Biloxi Regional and a member of the Merit Health Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Manning served her church and helped the poor and homeless.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Manning, Sr.; her parents, Barton Beech and Emma Julia Angle; her children, William Charles Manning, Jr. and John Elton Manning; and her siblings, Edwin Angle, William Angle and Winfred J. Angle.
Mrs. Manning's survivors include her son, Michael Anthony (Lorri) Manning; her grandchildren, Dr. Lance A. (Tareneh) Manning and Jennifer M. (Michael) Discher; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Gerald Angle, Lamar Angle and Carl Angle.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to Nativity BVM Cathedral, 870 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019