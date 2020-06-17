Catherine McIntyre

Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Wilson McIntyre



Long Beach



78, died Apr. 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach Sat. June 20,2020 at 11AM. Visit begins at 10AM. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.





