Catherine McIntyre
Catherine Wilson McIntyre

Long Beach

78, died Apr. 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach Sat. June 20,2020 at 11AM. Visit begins at 10AM. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
