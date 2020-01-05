|
Catherine Montgomery Butterfield
1922 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Catherine Montgomery Butterfield age 97, born September 20, 1922, has gone to be with her parents, Joseph and Catherine Fountain Montgomery; her husband, Ray Butterfield; her sons, Ray "Skip" and Byron Butterfield; her brothers, James, Leslie and Cecil Montgomery; her sisters, Marie Montgomery, Ursula Sherman and Doris Stojcich in heaven.
She was born in Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1940. She worked at Keesler Medical Center, and then she was a stay at home mom for her children. Two survive her, Cheryl Lamey and Beth Carriere. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation for friends from 11:00 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10446 Lemoyne Blvd. D'Iberville, MS 39540.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the family. Sign online register book, share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 5, 2020