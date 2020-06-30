Catherine Owens

Catherine "Kitty" Ann Owens



Gulfport



Mrs. Catherine "Kitty" Ann Owens, aged 65, of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.



Kitty was born in Birmingham, AL and a long-time resident of Gulfport, MS. Kitty was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, She attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia, and Samford University in Birmingham, AL. She earned her Registered Nurse Degree at MGCCC-JD Campus in Gulfport, MS. She retired from Memorial Hospital of Gulfport, as an ICU/Cardiac Observation nurse. She was artistic and enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, and reading. She was an avid reader, a great lover of history, especially English Monarchy. She loved to travel and experience other cultures. She had a keen interest in genealogy. Kitty loved to decorate for any and every holiday!



Kitty was a cat lover for most of her life, but Kitty and Sam welcomed two dachshunds, Beau & Bonnie, into their world in the past year, and she loved spoiling them rotten.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joe O'Neal and Virginia O'Neal.



She is survived by her husband, Samuel W. Owens; her daughters, Kelly Owens McCay (Ben), resident of Hoover, AL, Susan Owens Rojas (Lawrence), resident of Gulfport, MS; her grandchildren, Taylor Morgan Dobson, Macey Jane McCay, Samantha Claire Dobson, and Samuel Harrison McCay; her siblings, Michael Joseph O'Neal (Lynn), Tracy O'Neal Townsend (Wayne), Camilla O'Neal Matthews (Paul); Andrew Dodson O'Neal (Audrey).



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in the Chapel at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, 5434 Old Birmingham Hwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. A short funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Graveside service to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. If you are planning to attend any services, we ask that you bring a mask with you and wear it.



The Family would like to thank all those that have reached out with their condolences, sympathies and well wishes. A special thank you to her pallbearers: Steve Campbell, Pat Pope, Wayne Townsend, Paul Matthews, Maj. Michael O'Neal (ret. USMC), and Zachery Dobson.





