|
|
Catherine Wilson McIntyre
Long Beach
1942-2020
Catherine Wilson McIntyre passed away peacefully from cancer at her home surrounded by family on April 23, 2020. A long-term resident of Long Beach, MS, she was born on January 1, 1942 to John and Margaret Wilson in St. Louis, MO.
Catherine was married to Frederick L. McIntyre and the mother of Roberta Varvel, James (Paula), John (April), Joseph (Terry), and Ann Marie. She was grandmother to David, Susan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, William, Catie Beth, Jonathan, and Landon; great grandmother to Richard, Nico, Michael and Daniel.
Catherine received her Master's Degree in gifted education. She taught in the gifted program at Bayou View and retired from Gulfport High after many years of teaching 9th grade. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She was active in the CCD and Life Teen groups, and devoted her life to prayer for those in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John, Bobby and Jimmy Wilson all of Boulder, CO. She was also preceded in death by her husband, daughter Roberta, and an infant son.
She is survived also by her loving siblings Margaret Wilson, Grace Paige and Michael Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach, MS.
The family held a private graveside service at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens, with a memorial mass at St. Thomas the Apostle at a later date.
The family wishes to thank friends, neighbors and former students for the outpouring of love and support during her illness. They are especially grateful for the support of the Hospice Team at Southern Care who became like family during the last days of her life. Those wishing to leave their memories and condolences for the family may do so at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020