|
|
Catherine Mary Boehm Yennie
1939 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Catherine Mary Boehm Yennie, 79, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Biloxi.
Catherine was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of the coast since 1969. She enjoyed watching old movies, thrift store shopping and reading. Catherine loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her six sons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Yennie, Sr.; her parents, Walter J. and Valerie Cortes Boehm; her father and mother-in-law, Victor J. and Marion Fazio Yennie; her grandsons, Russell Joseph Franklin and Michael Alan Butler; her sisters, Valerie "Nookie", Janie and Baby Estelle; and her brother, Walter "Buddy".
Catherine's survivors include her sons, Ricky Yennie, David (Sarah) Yennie, Leroy (Paula) Yennie, Jr., Gary (Theresa) Yennie, Michael (Kim) Yennie and Scott (Patricia) Yennie; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; her sister, Marie (Roy) Gibliant; numerous nieces and nephews; her dog Ralph; and her cat, Buddy.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to all of Catherine's caregivers.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Humane Society of South MS, 2615 25th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit from 12:30 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 26, 2019