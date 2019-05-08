Caylei-Jae Sarah Hardee



June 29, 2012 ~ May 4, 2019



Perkinston, MS



Our precious princess, Caylei-Jae Sarah Hardee, became a beautiful angel in the arms of Jesus Saturday afternoon, May 4th. Caylei-Jae was born June 29, 2012, the daughter of Jesse and Sarah (Bennight) Hardee. God blessed our family with His beautiful gift for almost 7 years. Our pumpkin was beautiful and perfect in every way. She has been loved by many, and will be remembered for her wonderful smile, which she shared with all of us. Her little heart was overflowing with love for her big sissy, Chelsey, and her big bubby and best friend, Kasyn. Caylei-Jae loved life. She loved watching her bubby play baseball and listening to music with her sissy. She loved all her teachers and countless friends at Little People's, Perkinston Elementary, and Lanier's. Caylei-Jae was a very talented young girl that excelled beyond her age in gymnastics. Her memories and beautiful smile will live forever in our hearts. Fly high precious angel, smiling forevermore. CJ, now you can show Him who's the best gymnast and keep tumbling until we meet again. Caylei-Jae's memories will be cherished by her parents, Jesse & Sarah; her sister, Chelsey Dawn Thomas and her brother, Kasyn Weldon Hardee; grandparents Weldon (Pappy) & Sheila (Nanny) Hardee of Sunset, TX, Nancy (Super Granny) Kuehn of Gulfport, and Ken (Peepaw) and Carolyn (MiMi) Bennight, also of Gulfport; She leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that are her family, and loved her unconditionally. All of us will miss you dearly, Sugar Lump. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday morning, May 11th at 10 AM in the sanctuary of Sunflower Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM, with interment to follow in the Sumrall Cemetery off City Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to . Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hardee family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2019