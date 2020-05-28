Cecil "Scooter" Borzik, Jr.
1972 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Cecil "Scooter" Borzik, Jr. age 47, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Pass Christian, MS. He was born and raised in Long Beach and had been a resident of Pass Christian for the last 24 years.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis Borzik Sr. and Johnnie Mae Borzik; and maternal grandparents, Victor E. Lassabe and Pearl Lassabe.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Samantha Ann Borzik; daughter, Stacie Nicole Borzik of Pass Christian; step-daughter, Karianne Zamiar of Midway, KY; parents, Cecil Borzik Sr. and Marie Borzik of Gulfport; brother, Christopher Borzik (Jesslyn Lilly) of Long Beach; sister, Rene Liberto (Chris); nieces and nephews, Lillianne Borzik, Peyton Borzik, Kyle Liberto, Bryson Liberto, Sheldon Liberto, Heather Lundy, and Kristina Angus.
He enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Gulf Haven Mennonite Church.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Gulf Haven Mennonite Church 21497 Mennonite Road, Gulfport, MS 39503
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Long Beach or Gulf Haven Mennonite Church Caring Fund.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 28, 2020.