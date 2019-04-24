Cecil Morgan



Morgantown,



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, MS for Cecil Morgan, age 77, of Morgantown, MS, who died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence. Interment will follow in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Reverend Nathan Franklin and Reverend Doug Brewton will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home.



Cecil served in the National Guard after entering at the age of fifteen. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 26 years of service. After retirement, Cecil went on to become a painter and cabinet finisher for many members of the community. Cecil was a member of Mt. Sinai Church of God and spent his life helping the church and others in the community. His greatest desire was to bake pies and cakes to deliver to people and visit with them. He enjoyed his family and his church family. He served the Lord faithfully for many years.



Cecil was preceded in death by his son, Craig Duane Morgan; a daughter, Rebecca Morgan; parents, Gene Morgan and Edith Morgan Fortenberry; sisters, Gladys Beard, and Eulice Morgan; and brothers, Cozzie Morgan, Carmel Morgan, and Cletus Morgan.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela Kellum Morgan; two daughters, Beth (Danny Ray) Alford, and Julie (Dannie) Richardson; a son, Shane (Carla) Kellum; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Shane Kellum, Alex Kellum, Jeff Morgan, Cody Morgan, Lance Alford, and Barton Pickens and honorary pallbearers are Danny Ray Alford, Raymond Alford, Randy Williamson, and Dannie Richardson.



Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.



Friends and family may leave condolences and memories at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 24, 2019