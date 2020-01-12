|
|
Cecile Higdon Stephens
July 12, 1925 - January 8, 2020
formerly of Pascagoula
Funeral arrangements for Cecile Higdon Stephens include a Celebration of Life service at St. John's Episcopal Church on Monday, January 13, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Church Parish Hall. Christian burial will be privately held at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, beside her precious husband, John. The family wishes to express their gratitude for your prayers and love during the lengthy illness of their loved one. May the Lord bless you and give you peace. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020