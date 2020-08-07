1/1
Cecile Maxine Broussard Woodcock
1941 - 2020
Cecile Maxine Broussard Woodcock

December 6, 1941 ~ August 1, 2020

Gulfport

Cecile Maxine Broussard Woodcock, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 78, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Cecile was born on December 6, 1941 in New Orleans, LA to Joseph Broussard and Wilda Broussard. She married her husband, Harold Woodcock on August 1, 1964 and spent her life surrounded by family and loved ones who will miss her dearly.

Cecile was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold Woodcock, and siblings; Barbara Davis, Joseph Broussard, and James Broussard.

She is survived by her brother, Wilfred G. Broussard (Pat); children, Stacey McCormick and Shannon Woodcock (Mary); step-children, Pamela Woodcock, Donald Seymour (Angelle), and Ray Smith; grandchildren, Heather (Chris), Natasha (Cody), Stephanie, Zoe, Zachary, Robert, Jessica, Daniel, and Roger; and great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Sailor, Raegan and Lucas.

At the request of Cecile and her family, no service will be held. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and her online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
