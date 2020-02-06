Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Broussard King


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Broussard King Obituary
Charlene Broussard King

Oct. 10, 1937-Feb. 2, 2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mrs. Charlene Broussard King, 82, of Ocean Springs, MS (formerly of Jeanerette, LA).

She died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Claiborne in Hattiesburg, MS.

Inurnment will be in St. John Evangeline Mausoleum.

Mrs. King was a member of St. Alphonsys Catholic Church in Ocean Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby King; her parents, Sanders "Buck" and Edvidge "Nan" Broussard.

She is survived by one son, Micah King of Ocean Springs, MS; two daughters, Kimberly Miller (Mark) of Ocean Springs, MS and Charynne King Fugitt (Wendell) of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Sandra Guillotte (Richard) of Loreauville, LA; three grandchildren, Chelsea King, Jansen King, and Victoria Miller.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -