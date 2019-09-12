|
Charles A. "Chuck' Jeffrey, Jr.
Greenfield, WI
Charles A. "Chuck' Jeffrey, Jr., of Gulfport, died at home on 7/27/2019 surrounded by family in Greenfield, WI after a brief battle with cancer. He was 62. Chuck is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Greenfield, mother Betty Jeffrey, sister Robin, both of Gulfport, stepdaughter Sarah (Alfonzo) Lopez, stepson Daniel Langfeld, granddaughters Laela and Addy, in-laws Del and Patricia Carlson and Lee Calvin of Omaha, NE, and Thomas and Loretta Saxton of Fruita, CO, best friends Rob, Butch, John, Scotty, and Russell, dog Lulu, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dozens of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jeffrey, Sr., and a granddaughter, Noelia.
Chuck was a veteran of the USCG and worked in hospitality management.
A memorial service and potluck will be held at Lighthouse Church, 310 N. Cleveland in Long Beach at 11 am Saturday, Sept 14th. The Reverend Errol Montgomery-Robertson will officiate. A private interment at Biloxi National Cemetery is planned.
The family was served by Peace of Mind Funeral and Cremation Services in Milwaukee, WI.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 12, 2019