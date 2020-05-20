Charles Alexander Traylor
2018 - 2020
Charles Alexander Traylor

Pass Christian

age 2, died Sat., 5/16/2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family. Friends may view the Livestream of the service at 2pm, Thurs. at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Charles-Traylor


Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
