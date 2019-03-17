Charles Arthur Edwards



Charles Arthur Edwards passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:10 pm from pneumonia at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.



Charlie was born the youngest of two children to Hansel and Ruth Welch on June 28,1948 in Biloxi,MS. He was later adopted by the Edwards family due to his mothers passing away when he was just two. Charlie graduated high school and joined the U.S. Army at the age of eighteen and did three voluntary tours in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He was in a construction battalion, a General's driver, and a radio operator. Years later he switched to the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Air National Guard in Gulfport, MS as a 173rd Civil Engineer. He was married to the love of his life, Donna Kay Smith in 1970. Together they had one child named Bianca Danielle Edwards Hale. Charlie was also a 3rd Degree Mason and loved helping out people who were in need. He was also a part of the VA and took great pride in being a Vietnam Veteran. He was often referred to as Charles Ray, a name which was given to him by his peers.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents Hansel and Ruth Welch. Charles is survived by his only sibling, a sister, Norma Reed of Waco, TX; his only child, Bianca Danielle Hale of Vancleave, MS; 2 grandchildren, Shelby Nicole Hale, 20, of Southaven, MS and Dakota Hunter Bird,13, of St Martin, MS; one nephew, Michael Reed of Waco, TX; and one niece, Suzanne Reed of Waco, TX.



It was Charlie's wishes to have a graveside at the Biloxi National on Pass Road. Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm. A memorial to follow will be held at the home of his best friend, Jerry O'Neal's, at 4500 Twisted Run Lane in Vancleave, MS from 2 o'clock until. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society and/or the Veterans Administration.