Charles A. McGowin
1927-2020
Gulfport
Mr. Charles A. McGowin, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, at his son's residence, on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 29, 1927, in Brewton, Alabama to the late Charles Arthur McGowin and Mattie Lucas McGowin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by ten siblings, Rosalie Boatwright Read, Adelean Tillery, Treedy Tidwell, Ruby Cooper, Sam McGowin, Willie McGowin, Jack McGowin, Clara Ruddell and a baby girl that died at birth.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a skilled master mechanic and later in woodworking as a master finisher. He loved spending time with his friends at the Long Beach Senior Center. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Arlene McGowin of 66 years; son, Mark McGowin and wife TeJuana of Gulfport; grandsons, Branden McGowin and his wife Sylvia of Virginia Beach, VA, Christian McGowin of Gulfport, MS and Lucky Buchanan of Leesburg, AL; granddaughter, Scarlett Walker and her husband Aaron of Carthage, TX; great-granddaughter, Madi Walker and his sister-in-law, Pauline McGowin of Brewton, AL.
The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice for all your care and support.
A memorial service will be held at the Long Beach Senior Center on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements. You can sign the online guest book at www.moorefuneralservices.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020