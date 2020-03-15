Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
the Long Beach Senior Center

Charles Arthur McGowin


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Arthur McGowin Obituary
Charles A. McGowin

1927-2020

Gulfport

Mr. Charles A. McGowin, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior, at his son's residence, on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 29, 1927, in Brewton, Alabama to the late Charles Arthur McGowin and Mattie Lucas McGowin.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by ten siblings, Rosalie Boatwright Read, Adelean Tillery, Treedy Tidwell, Ruby Cooper, Sam McGowin, Willie McGowin, Jack McGowin, Clara Ruddell and a baby girl that died at birth.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a skilled master mechanic and later in woodworking as a master finisher. He loved spending time with his friends at the Long Beach Senior Center. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Arlene McGowin of 66 years; son, Mark McGowin and wife TeJuana of Gulfport; grandsons, Branden McGowin and his wife Sylvia of Virginia Beach, VA, Christian McGowin of Gulfport, MS and Lucky Buchanan of Leesburg, AL; granddaughter, Scarlett Walker and her husband Aaron of Carthage, TX; great-granddaughter, Madi Walker and his sister-in-law, Pauline McGowin of Brewton, AL.

The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice for all your care and support.

A memorial service will be held at the Long Beach Senior Center on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements. You can sign the online guest book at www.moorefuneralservices.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -