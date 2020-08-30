Captain Charles "Chuck" Bassett, Jr.
1932 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Captain Charles "Chuck" Bassett, age 87, of Long Beach passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020.
Captain Bassett was born in Weirton, West Virginia on November 20th, 1932, the son of the late Charles and Opal Bassett.
Captain Bassett was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Curry Bassett and his sister, Barbara Bassett Ewing. He is survived by his wife, Dale Bassett; sons, Charles W. Bassett and Jeffrey H. Bassett (Laura); grandchildren, Jeffrey (Gabrielle), Caroline, and Joseph Bassett; stepson, Donald E. Smith (Amy); stepdaughter, Laura Sheehan (Tommy); mother in law, Lou Anne Smith, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Captain Bassett graduated from Parkersburg High School, WV in 1950 and was a member of the marching band. He then started his college studies at the University of Kentucky on a music scholarship where he played in the marching band, orchestra, and played Bass fiddle on the weekends in a swing dance band. While at the University of Kentucky, he was involved in several clubs and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Captain Bassett finished college at West Virginia University in 1956 earning a
Bachelor's degree with honors in Accounting. While at West Virginia University, he met his first wife Gloria and they were married in 1956.
He was then employed by the U.S. Steel Corp. as a steel works auditor. After a year with the company he decided it was time to move ahead of the draft and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was commissioned as a Reserve Officer from Officer Candidate School as an Ensign on July 4, 1958.
Captain Bassett's tours at sea included duty on the USS Epperson DD 719 and the Aircraft Carriers Hancock CV-19 and Essex CV-9. He was a Navy weather forecaster and a flying meteorologist with the Pacific Early Warning Barrier Force while stationed in Hawaii.
Captain Bassett served three tours at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, earning a bachelor's degree in Meteorology, a master's degree in Oceanography, and later the designation of Assistant Professor of Oceanography. Captain Bassett then served two tours of duty at the Atlantic Fleet Meteorology and Oceanography Center first as the oceanographer and later as the Executive Officer.
Captain Bassett was then assigned to the Staff of the Oceanographer of the Navy as his Financial Manager. In that assignment he led a team of officers and senior civilians in the planning, budgeting and position papers for the move and consolidation of the Navy Oceanography program from the National Capitol Region to the Stennis Center in Hancock County, MS.
Captain Bassett concluded his twenty-seven-year career with the Navy as the Commanding Officer of the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office.
Captain Bassett then went to work as the Property Manager for Hancock Bank in Gulfport, MS. It was there that he met his present wife, Dale a Mississippi lady. He worked as the Hancock Bank Property manager for twelve years and retired again in 1992.
In retirement he was an active case worker with the Navy Relief Society and a volunteer income tax preparer for the VITA program. He is a Past President and Secretary/Treasurer for the SW MS Council of the Navy League of the US. He was a Master Mason of the Southern Star Lodge and a private pilot. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing in his retirement years.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family. Private graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Biloxi National Cemetery. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
