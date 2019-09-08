Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Charles Benefield


1961 - 2019
Charles Benefield Obituary
Charles David Benefield

1961 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Charles D. Benefield, age 57, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Charles was born in Gulfport, MS to Dolores and Charles Casper Benefield in 1961 and attended Harrison Central High School. He worked as a security officer at Island View Casino and enjoyed hunting, fishing, cookouts, karaoke and playing guitar. Before security he worked installing drywall.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Casper Benefield.

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Steiner (Stephen); the mother of his children, Sybil Mooney Benefield; his four children, Kristen Benefield of Gulfport, Heather Asher (Wayne) of Perkinston, Charles David Benefield II of Gulfport, Lesley Ann Benefield (Matthew Odom) of Gulfport; six grandchildren, Skylar, Jonathan, Kaden, Makayla, Domenik, Sebastian; brothers, Sammy Ray Benefield, Ronald Norton, Micah Steiner; and two sisters, Sheli Kendrick, and Abigail Babin.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with visitation starting at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Interment will follow at Free Church of God Cemetery at the corner of O'Neal Rd. and Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.

Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
