Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Gulfport, MS
Charles Chinn Obituary
Charles Norman Chinn

Biloxi

Charles "Charlie" Norman Chinn, Technical Sergeant (Retired), U.S. Air Force, age 81, of Biloxi, passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Charlie was born in Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High School. After graduation, he joined the Air Force as an Administrative Clerk and retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed golf and Old Milwaukee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beatrice (Conn) Chinn; his daughter, Vickie (Chinn) Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Hi Cha Chinn; his daughter, Susan Chinn; three grandchildren, Jennifer Tate, Tabitha Duncan, Nicholas Duncan; and his great grandchildren, Trevor Tate and Taylor Rose.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
