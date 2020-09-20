1/1
Charles Davis
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlie Davis

1952-2020

Vancleave, MS

Charlie Davis, age 68 of Vancleave, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.

He was born on September 10, 1952 in Biloxi, MS. He was a longtime boat captain for the State of Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab and was the charter boat captain of the "Grandson" and Sweet Liberty. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and was an avid fisherman and deer hunter.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katie Davis; and sister, Mary Kay Hinton.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Davis; and daughter, Katrina Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am with a memorial service at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
SEP
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

2 entries
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Charles Davis. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 20, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
