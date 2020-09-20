Charlie Davis
1952-2020
Vancleave, MS
Charlie Davis, age 68 of Vancleave, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.
He was born on September 10, 1952 in Biloxi, MS. He was a longtime boat captain for the State of Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab and was the charter boat captain of the "Grandson" and Sweet Liberty. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and was an avid fisherman and deer hunter.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katie Davis; and sister, Mary Kay Hinton.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Davis; and daughter, Katrina Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am with a memorial service at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 all at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM