Rev. Charles T. Dupree



1929 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Rev. Charles T. Dupree, age 90 of Gulfport, MS, passed away from this life and gained his heavenly reward on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 7:15 PM, at the VA Hospital, Biloxi.



He was born March 16, 1929 in Mize, MS, to Charlie M. Dupree and Susie Victoria (Ainsworth) Dupree. He was married to Rachel V. (Robinson) Dupree on February 8, 1953, officiated by Rev. W.E. Gamblin in Jackson, MS. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police in Germany and Switzerland after WWII. He was a well respected businessman on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for over 40 years.



He served as a licensed minister and Pastor for the United Pentecostal Church International for 22 years and pastored the Apostolic Lighthouse U.P.C. in Biloxi, MS.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Susie Dupree; his son, Charles M. Dupree of Gulfport, MS; his brothers, James Dupree, Lavell Dupree, and Hilton Dupree; and his sister, Luree Freeman.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rachel V. Dupree of Gulfport, MS; his sister, Vera Robinson (Charlie) of Mendenhall, MS; his children, Vicki Medved of Gulfport, MS, Debra Cantu (Rev. Edward) of Colorado Springs, CO, Rev. Raymond Dupree (Dianne) of Columbus, IN, James "Tony" Dupree (Amy) of Saucier, MS, Stephen Dupree (Tina) of Pass Christian, MS; his daughter-in-law, Edwina Dupree of Purvis, MS; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.



The Dupree Family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff of Biloxi VA Hospital, and Physician, Dr. Charles Gruich and Nurse Joy of Biloxi, for their attentiveness and loving care.



A visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019, at First United Pentecostal Church, 836 Hwy. 28 West, Taylorsville, MS 39168, with a visitation one hour prior.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .