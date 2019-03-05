Charles E. Fairley



1937 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Charles E. Fairley, 82 of Lyman, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Ocean Springs Hospital. Charles was born the only son of Odis and Mary Fairley in Benndale, MS. His family moved to Lyman when he was a child where he has resided since that time. Charles graduated from Lyman High School as Valedictorian and attended Perkinston College. He served with honor in the United States Army. Charles spent his career of over 40 years as a commercial tire salesman. Charles was what his family referred to as a master piddler. He loved riding his tractor affectionately named Blue, bush hogging and working his land. Charles was a loyal, hardworking, Christian man who was devoted to his family. He was a beloved husband, Daddy, and Papaw and will be dearly missed. Charles was a member of Michael Memorial Baptist Church, Gulfport, MS.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents and 2 infant sisters. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Helen; his son, Robbie (Mary Jo) Fairley of Mount Washington, KY; and his daughter, Missy (Duane) McPeek of Biloxi, MS He also leaves grandchildren Chris (Ashley) Fairley of Baton Rouge, LA, Christle (Mike) Burnham of Gulfport, MS, Clayton (Rebeca) Fairley of Gulfport, MS, Kayla (CJ) Sillman of Louisville, KY, Amy (John) Goodwin of Melissa, TX, and Allison (Brice) Fulton of Ocean Springs, MS; along with 9 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Light, especially Curtis and Nicki for their loving and devoted care. Memorials can be made to the or the American Parkinson Disease Association.



Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m., Thursday, March 7th at Michael Memorial Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary