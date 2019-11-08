Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Rd.
Biloxi, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Rd.
Biloxi, MS
Charles Fryou


1921 - 2019
Charles Fryou Obituary
Charles R. Fryou

1921 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs, Formerly of Wiggins

Charles Roy Fryou, age 98, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Fryou; parents, Sidney and Maggie Fryou; four brothers; three sisters; daughter, Glenda Conard; and great-granddaughter, Mylee Sullivan.

He is survived by two sons, Charles L. Fryou (Joy) of Port O'Connor, TX, Curtis Fryou (Selina) of Ocean Springs; son-in-law, James Conard of Wiggins; 10 grandchildren, Charlene Fryou, Carrie Sullivan, Jeff Conard, Chris Fryou, Amy McDonnell, Kelly McDonnell, Kevin Conard, Kristie Belton, Brian "Blue" Moore, Tracie Williams; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fryou was a World War II veteran and retired from civil service at Keesler Air Force Base as a training aid. He and his wife Elsie were married for 67 years and loved to travel together. He was a long time resident of Wiggins and recently moved to Ocean Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS. Burial will follow at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi, MS.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
