Charles Ellis Garrison



1929 ~ 2020



Diamondhead



Charles Ellis Garrison FAIA, born March 13, 1929, in Mt.Vernon, IL, passed away in his sleep on March 27, 2020 at age 91.



Preceding his death were his parents, George Dewey Garrison and Lenna Lucile Goin Garrison; a brother, Ted Lewis Garrison (AdeLine deceased).



Surviving are his wife, Natalia "Til" Hodgkin Garrison; and their three children, Jonne Jill Garrison Simms (Wm. H. deceased), Scott Jay Garrison, and Dinah Elaine Garrison Rhoades (Ronald); grandchildren, Aaron S. Garrison of Anahuac, TX, Adam G. Rhoades of Nashville, TN, Kelly M. Rhoades of Dallas, TX, and Dylan S. Garrison of Midland, TX.; and a great-granddaughter, Kyler R. Garrison of Anahuac, TX. Also surviving are many cherished nieces and nephews.



"Chuck" Garrison, Eagle Scout, graduated from the University of Illinois in June 1950, when completing a 4 ½ year program earning a Bachelor's degree in Architecture and Interior Design. He enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served for 9 years as a Captain doing base installations during the Korean War. He also enjoyed playing trombone in the AF band. On July 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Natalia Hodgkin at Wright Air Force Base, Dayton, OH. They moved to Mt. Vernon, IL and later to Carbondale, IL. They lived in Illinois until 1994 when they retired in Diamondhead, MS. Chuck's busy life was devoted to his family, church, community, and the promotion of architecture. He raised three college-educated children and supported his wife while she obtained a degree in Special Education. Chuck and Til taught Sunday School and sang in church choir throughout their entire marriage. Chuck was an accomplished architect and interior designer. He was a partner with the firm SRGF Architects, Inc. with multiple offices in Illinois until founding Garrison-Jones Architects, Inc. in Carbondale, IL. Some of his most honored accomplishments were becoming a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects in 1992, and President of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards 1990-1991. Chuck held several positions during his 8 year tenure on the Council including Director, Second Vice President, First VP, President, and then Past President. As Chairman of the Professional Conduct Committee, he singlehandedly succeeded in establishing a relationship with national code officials, which resulted in the adoption of building code revisions that promoted the use of licensed professionals in building and design in order to improve public safety. Chuck was also a director of the Jackson County Country Club in Illinois while living in Carbondale. Chuck took great pride in his most recent design work for the home of Dinah and Ron Rhoades of Diamondhead, built in 2013. After moving to Diamondhead, he became an active member of the Diamondhead Community Church as an elder and devoted choir member. With his passion for the community, Chuck served Diamondhead in many ways. He was honored to contribute to the POA as Vice President in 2002, King of the Krewe of Diamondhead with his wife Queen Til in 2003, and a member of the Architectural Planning and Zoning Board for multiple years. Chuck gave pro bono service for the reconstruction of the Diamondhead Country Club after burning. Chuck was also President of the Diamondhead Performing Arts and member of the Krewe of Diamondhead, Boaters, Selene, Aloha Club, and DMGA. Chuck's male friends will remember his wit with sometimes edgy stories, his humor to poke fun at his companions, and his willingness and generosity to help others. Chuck's female friends will remember his charm, charisma, kindness, and innocent flirtations that left every woman feeling pretty. Family will forever tell stories of Dad "Goop gluing" everything, including Til's side mirror on her brand new car, his gentle kisses and fatherly encouragement to follow our dreams, and his love of travel and golf. Til will always cherish her memories of 66 years of marriage with great fondness for the things they shared like travel, parenthood, and love. His love of family and community will long be remembered.



