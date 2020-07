Charles Richard Gavagnie1932 ~ 2020GulfportCharles Richard Gavagnie, age 87, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.He was preceded in death by his parents, Preacher Gavagnie and Mary Olive Henry Gavagnie and sister-in-law, Clara Webb.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Webb Gavagnie; three children, Raymond Gavagnie of Gulfport, Alan Gavagnie (Sandra) of Gulfport, Susan Gavagnie of Gulfport; three grandchildren, Hailey Koenenn, Jesse Byers, Megan Mombi; and one great-grandchild, J. C. Harper.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Graveside services will follow on at 10 AM at Finley Cemetery, Gulfport. Due to current state mandates regarding COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 10 people, and masks must be worn.An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com