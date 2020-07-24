1/1
Charles Gavagnie
1932 - 2020
Charles Richard Gavagnie

1932 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Charles Richard Gavagnie, age 87, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preacher Gavagnie and Mary Olive Henry Gavagnie and sister-in-law, Clara Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Webb Gavagnie; three children, Raymond Gavagnie of Gulfport, Alan Gavagnie (Sandra) of Gulfport, Susan Gavagnie of Gulfport; three grandchildren, Hailey Koenenn, Jesse Byers, Megan Mombi; and one great-grandchild, J. C. Harper.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:30 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Graveside services will follow on at 10 AM at Finley Cemetery, Gulfport. Due to current state mandates regarding COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 10 people, and masks must be worn.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
08:30 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Finley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
