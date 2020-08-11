Mr. Charles Glenn
"Buddy" Wilson
1939-2020
D'Iberville, MS
Mr. Charles Glenn "Buddy" Wilson, age 80, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS.
Mr. Wilson was born November 22, 1939 in Pascagoula, MS to the late Archie E. Wilson and Louise E. O'Neal. He worked as a commercial driver and received numerous safety and driving awards including one million miles over 32 years. During his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, family gatherings and his beloved pets, Man and Sugar.
Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Louis Joiner; great-grandson, Nicholas H. Self, II; and siblings, Judy, Arlene, Jessie and Janette.
Survivors include his beloved ex-wife and friend, Judy C. Crosswhite; children, Jennifer Wilson Hall, Tabatha Wilson Sinn, Robert A. Dean and Anthony E. Kates; grandchildren, Ramsey, Saylor, Felicia, J.D., Jordan, Michael, Tiffany, Mariah and Ryan; ten great grandchildren; special beloved friend, Dr. Nancy Buckheister; and his pets.
Memorial arrangements have not been determined at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
"Be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I am missing, just tell them I've gone fishing." Dalmer Pepper
