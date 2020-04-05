Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Charles Hense


1949 - 2020
Charles Hense Obituary
Charles W. "Charlie" Hense

1949 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Charles W. "Charlie" Hense, age 70, of Diamondhead, passed away on April 1, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Alfred Hense; and his mother, Evelyn Hense Kibler.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pamelia Brownell Hense; his stepfather, Henry Kibler; a step-son, Jason Wegener (Haley); three sisters, Susan Wetzl (Ralph), Carol Hense, and Katherine Chasse (Albert); a brother, Robert Arthur Hense; a grandchild, Aidan James Wegener; a brother-in-law, James H. Brownell; and Karl, Kurt, and Patti Hense.

Mr. Hense was a native of Maryland and a resident of Diamondhead. He attended Prince George's Community College and later served in the United States Navy Reserve working in aviation. He later became a realtor for RE/MAX Coast Delta Realty. Charlie enjoyed entertaining in fund raisers for Hope Haven and many Mardi Gras balls. He was a member of the Krewe of Diamondhead and served as King of the Krewe of Kamehameha in 2013. Charlie loved people and they loved him back. The last words of his King's Proclamation were "the best ships are friendships, may they always be."

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please continue to check www.riemannfamily.com for updates.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family, and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
