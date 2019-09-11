The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Charles Meaut


1957 - 2019
Charles Meaut Obituary
Charles Louis Meaut

1957 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. Charles Louis Meaut, age 61, of Ocean Springs,MS, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Charles was a native and lifelong resident of Ocean Springs. He was a 1975 graduate of Ocean Springs High School and was formerly employed as the maintenance supervisor with the Villa Maria Retirement Home in Ocean Springs. Charles was a Catholic and raised in the St. Alphonsus parish.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Meaut, Sr. and brother, Roland "Rusty" Meaut, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Meaut, two brothers, Timothy Meaut and Kenneth Meaut, three nephews, one niece and many cousins.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Memorial Mass, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
