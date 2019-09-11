|
|
Charles Louis Meaut
1957 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. Charles Louis Meaut, age 61, of Ocean Springs,MS, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Charles was a native and lifelong resident of Ocean Springs. He was a 1975 graduate of Ocean Springs High School and was formerly employed as the maintenance supervisor with the Villa Maria Retirement Home in Ocean Springs. Charles was a Catholic and raised in the St. Alphonsus parish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland Meaut, Sr. and brother, Roland "Rusty" Meaut, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Laura Meaut, two brothers, Timothy Meaut and Kenneth Meaut, three nephews, one niece and many cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Memorial Mass, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019