Charles Morrison
1944 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Charles Morrison, age 74, of Gulfport, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Canon Hospice in Gulfport.
Bro. Morrison was a native of Maine and a long-time resident of Gulfport. He earned his Master's degree and then served over 13 years in the Navy and 8 years in the Army National Guard. He worked with the police department and the sheriff's department where he earned DUI officer of the year in 2004. He was a Methodist minister for over 50 years.
Bro. Morrison was loved by many and he will be greatly missed. Survivors are his wife of 17 years, Nancy Morrison; his 5 children, Chuck Morrison, Becky Crossgrove, Chris Morrison, Tina Diaz (Raymond) and Felicia Thomas (Justin); his grandchildren, Katie Morrison, Phillip Crossgrove, Austen Diaz, Jasen Diaz, Destiny Diaz, Mackenzie Diaz, Brook Thomas and Torance Thomas; his great-grandchildren, Daryl Morrison, Emma Morrison, Aliyah Diaz and Alijah Diaz; and nephews, David Salley, David Salley, Jr. and Scott Salley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rudquist; his father, John Morrison; his sister, Judy Salley; and his aunt, Eileen Austin.
Friends are invited to join the Morrison family for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 5th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 9 a.m., Friday, September 6th with burial to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019