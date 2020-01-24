|
Charles "Eddie" Mullen, Jr.
1943 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Charles "Eddie" Mullen, Jr., 76, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in D'Iberville.
Eddie was born on May 7, 1943 in Biloxi and was a resident of D'Iberville for 57 years. He was a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rites Freemasonry and a member of Frank Brown W.M. Polar Star #154. Eddie was also a member of the Biloxi Elks Lodge #606 and the Order of the Eastern Star Fellowship Chapter #388, Ocean Springs, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Connie Mullen, Sr.
Eddie's survivors include his wife of 51 years, Ida Mary Mullen of D'Iberville; his sister, Judy (Donald) Smith; his brothers, Johnny Mullen, Danny (Virginia) Mullen, Rickey (Wanda) Mullen, Phillip (Robin) Mullen, Joseph (David) Mullen and Alex (Tanya) Mullen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 24, 2020