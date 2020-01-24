The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mullen


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Mullen Obituary
Charles "Eddie" Mullen, Jr.

1943 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Charles "Eddie" Mullen, Jr., 76, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in D'Iberville.

Eddie was born on May 7, 1943 in Biloxi and was a resident of D'Iberville for 57 years. He was a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rites Freemasonry and a member of Frank Brown W.M. Polar Star #154. Eddie was also a member of the Biloxi Elks Lodge #606 and the Order of the Eastern Star Fellowship Chapter #388, Ocean Springs, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Connie Mullen, Sr.

Eddie's survivors include his wife of 51 years, Ida Mary Mullen of D'Iberville; his sister, Judy (Donald) Smith; his brothers, Johnny Mullen, Danny (Virginia) Mullen, Rickey (Wanda) Mullen, Phillip (Robin) Mullen, Joseph (David) Mullen and Alex (Tanya) Mullen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now