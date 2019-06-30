The Sun Herald Obituaries
Mr. Charles Ervin Pelfrey

Mr. Charles Ervin Pelfrey, age 86, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019in Ocean Springs, MS.

Mr. Pelfrey was born in Rhea County, TN. He retired from the U.S. Air force, and the U.S. Postal Service where he was a mail carrier. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Mr. Pelfrey was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lola Pelfrey and his sister, Frances Mooneyhan.

Survivors include his wife, Marcella Nanda Pelfrey; daughters, Zeena (Barry) Brooks, Romeena (Lawrence) Hill, and Jovana (Robert) Grace; sons, Thomas (Annette) Pelfrey and Carlo (Shelly) Pelfrey; and sisters, Eve (Richard) Wizorick and Gladys Burchard; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019
