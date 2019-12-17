|
Charles (Charlie) R. Schuck
1942 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. Charles (Charlie) R. Schuck, age 77, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, December, 14, 2019.
Charlie was born and raised in Hattiesburg, MS where he graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended University of Southern Mississippi. Charlie was retired from MSDOT as a District Six Interstate Roadside Development Services Supervisor and previously served his country and state as a member of the United States Army and MS National Guard. He will be most remembered by Ocean Springs residents and neighbors as "Mr. Christmas Decorations" having presented for 35 years a Christmas extravaganza display of musical and animated holiday themed pieces at his home in eastern Ocean Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Argel Schuck, grandparents, Burch and Bama Hungerford and William and Anna Schuck, son, Gordon Lightsey-Schuck and his dog companions, Bud and Brutus.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ann Schuck and their adoring children, John Holden and Stephanie Hilton.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Ocean Springs Hospital MICU and to especially acknowledge the caring and help of Dr. Sitaula, Nick Pendelton, Misty, Lacy, Tammie and professional and personal concerns of Dr. Eva Magiros, Kelly Johnson, and longtime compassionate care by Dr. Michael Cunningham all of the Coast Cardiovascular Consultants.
Charlie was highly thought of by his family and true friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 911 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs where the service will be at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Ocean Springs.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019