Charles Thatcher
1933-2019
Wiggins
Charles Thatcher, 86, of Wiggins went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 18, 2019 in Hattiesburg. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wiggins and a Retired MSGT Wing Coalition Control for England Air Force Base in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Ethel Thatcher; daughter, Debbie Thatcher; brother, James Thatcher and sister, Doris Daughdrill.
He is survived by his wife Charlyne (Parker) Thatcher of Wiggins; son, Rick Thatcher (Teresa) of Wiggins; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Batson of Poplarville; Rebecca Taylor, a host of nieces and nephews, Dimple May of Wiggins and friends.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday, September 23, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, with the services beginning at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 21, 2019