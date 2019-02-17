Charles Allen Thornton, Jr.



D'Iberville



1943-2019



Mr. Charles Allen Thornton, Jr., 75, of D'Iberville, died Friday, February 15, 2019 in Biloxi.



Mr. Thornton loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for Lyles Carpet for many years. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.



He is preceded in death by his son, Chris Thornton; parents, Charles and Helen Thornton, Sr., and sister, Carol Nelms.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Alice Thornton; children, Connie (Hugh) Chauvin, Ricky (Melissa) Thornton, and Mike Thompson; grandchildren, Danielle (Bryan) Linn, Amber (Robbie) Spiers, Alexis Thorton, and Sydney Thornton; one great grandchild Cameron on the way, and his two dogs, Buddy and Baxter.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services with funeral services starting at 1:30 pm. Interment with military honors will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019