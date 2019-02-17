Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Charles Thornton Obituary
Charles Allen Thornton, Jr.

D'Iberville

1943-2019

Mr. Charles Allen Thornton, Jr., 75, of D'Iberville, died Friday, February 15, 2019 in Biloxi.

Mr. Thornton loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for Lyles Carpet for many years. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his son, Chris Thornton; parents, Charles and Helen Thornton, Sr., and sister, Carol Nelms.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Alice Thornton; children, Connie (Hugh) Chauvin, Ricky (Melissa) Thornton, and Mike Thompson; grandchildren, Danielle (Bryan) Linn, Amber (Robbie) Spiers, Alexis Thorton, and Sydney Thornton; one great grandchild Cameron on the way, and his two dogs, Buddy and Baxter.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services with funeral services starting at 1:30 pm. Interment with military honors will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery.

Share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.smfs.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
