Charles L. (Chuck) Vosberg, SMSgt Air Force Retired.
1936 - 2020
St. Martin
Charles L. Vosberg of St. Martin passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 83. He was the husband of Evelyn Schultz Vosberg. They shared 51 years of marriage together.
Chuck was born in Nemaha County, Nebraska on July 28, 1936 to Charles Wade Vosberg and Edna D Vosberg. He grew up in Nebraska and Oklahoma and graduated from Nowata High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955 and served his country for 22 years. Upon his retirement from military service he settled down in Biloxi, MS where he spent 15 years at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Syscon Contractor, installing and servicing radar systems for Navy ships.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife; parents; stepfather, Ralph Basinger; son, Charles L. Vosberg, Jr.; and brother, Gary Vosberg.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (John) Miller of Dallas, GA, Catherine (Lewis) Gilbert of Wiggins, MS, and Karen Kennedy of St. Martin, MS; sister, Carol Jean Davis of Nowata, OK; sister-in-law, Joann (David) Lucero of Pflugerville, TX; grandchildren, Christina Sharp, Joey (Chelsea) Bell, Michael Miller, Brandon (Amanda) Houtz, Amanda (Austin) Lowery, Caitlin Houtz, Gregorie (Ashley) Thompson, Rachel Thompson, and Haden and Ronan Vosberg; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was a truly loving and helpful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bay Cove Memory Care and Southern Care Hospice.
Funeral service will be held, May 19, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2020.