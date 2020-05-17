Charles William Rogers
Waveland
77, of Waveland died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Private Service.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.