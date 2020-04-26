The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Charles Williams


1942 - 2020
Charles Williams Obituary
Charles Edward Williams

1942 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Charles Edward "Sweet Will from Phil" Williams, age 77, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on April 17th, 2020 at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS. He was a native of Philadelphia, PA and a longtime resident of Ocean Springs, MS.

Charles was born to Charlie and Milvian Williams on August 14, 1942 in Albany, GA.

Charles earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He served in the United States Air Force for over 25 years as a Vietnam veteran and 10 years in Civil Services. During his tenure he received numerous accolades and medals for his bravery and service. He retired from the United States Air Force, where he worked as an Accounting and Budgeting Analyst.

Charles was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Charles was a sports lover of racquetball, basketball, and baseball. He was a tenor singer, dancer, as well as jokester and prankster. He enjoyed laughing and all around loved having a great time.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Milvian Williams; brother, Milton Williams Sr.; and granddaughter, Averi Lewis.

Charles is survived by his wife, Marie Williams of Ocean Springs, MS; sister, Juanita Tisdale; daughter, Sharlene Bryant; son, Charles E. Williams, Jr.; son, Marc Williams; son, CJay Williams; grandchildren, Daniel, Kyomi, Jeremee, Jordan, Katelynn, Sydni, Arielle, Niko, Amiyah, Nevaeh, and Milah; great-grandchildren, Laila, Gabriel, Grayson, and Avery, Jr.

A private service was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
