Charles Wilson
Charles "Charlie" Wilson

1967 ~ 2020

Perkinston

Charles "Charlie" Wilson, a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 55, at his home in Perkinston, MS.

Charlie was born in Latimer, MS on July 7, 1967. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Charlie loved to fish and hunt. He loved his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Seburn and Henrietta Wilson; his son, Charles Wilson; his grandparents, Seburn and Janie Wilson and Edward and Grace Brossett; his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Roberts; and his brothers, William "Billy" Wilson and Kenneth "Butch" Durbin.

Charlie is survived by his children, Amber and Daniel Franklin and Devin Wilson; his grandchildren, Daniel, Kaylee and Shawn Franklin; partner, Beth Hickey and her children, Olivia and Jordan; his sisters, Janet and Bo Weems and Bonnie Fountain; and his brothers, Mike and Darlene Wilson, Seburn "Bernie" Wilson and Harold Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
I remember summer days at the river, and walking everywhere we went...RIP cuz
Max Bell
Family
