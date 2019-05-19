|
|
Charlie Smyers Bilbo, Jr.
1961 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Charlie Smyers Bilbo, Jr.
Sunrise: May 31, 1961
Sunset: May 16, 2019
Charlie S. Bilbo, Jr., 57, of Vancleave, MS departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. Charlie, Jr. is the eldest child of the late Charlie S. Bilbo, Sr. and the late Ella L. Bilbo.
Charlie, Jr. leaves to forever cherish his memory one son, Charlie Smyers Bilbo, III; three daughters, Kysha Stork-Blake of Grand Bay, AL, Nikki J. Smith of Biloxi, MS and Cha'Niqua S. Bilbo of Gautier, MS; four grandchildren, Matthew Owens, Lucas Stork, Zanye Sprinkle and Kyra J. Blake; five siblings, Patrick O. Bilbo and Christopher D. Bilbo both of Moss Point, MS, Deborah A. Coney of Atlanta, GA, Lea and Rea Bilbo both of Pascagoula, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves a devoted lifelong companion and ex-wife, Shelia Durden-Bilbo; and two special friends, Jessie "Hammer" Wells and Candace T. McKie.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 19, 2019