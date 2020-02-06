Home

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
(601) 758-3812
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Charlotte Ann Kinsey


1945 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Kinsey Obituary
Charlotte Ann Kinsey

Jan. 4, 1945-Feb. 3, 2020

Sumrall, MS

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mrs. Charlotte Ann Kinsey, 75, of Sumrall, MS, (formerly of Gautier, MS).

She passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

Interment will be in Military Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Kinsey was a Real Estate Broker in Jackson County for 30 years. She was the church organist and pianist at North Gautier Baptist Church. She loved caring for people more than anything and was a mother to all who ever knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Viona Stephens.

She is survived by her husband, John Kinsey of Sumrall, MS; her father, Paul Stephens of Sumrall, MS; two sons, John Kinsey of Gautier, MS and Gary Kinsey (Wendy) of Chesapeake, VA; one daughter, Melanie Morgan (Richard) of Flowood, MS; three sisters, Charlene Russell (Jerry), Jenell Broom (Sherron), and Jeneanne Miller all of Sumrall, MS; two brothers, Hayden Stephens (Emily) and Herlon Stephens (Penny) both of Sumrall, MS; seven grandchildren, Heath Kinsey, Colton Kinsey, Grant Morgan, Kaiden Kinsey, Austin Morgan, Kooper Kinsey, and Susanna Kinsey.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel,.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
