Charlotte Ann Coleman1942 ~ 2020GulfportCharlotte Ann Coleman, age 77 of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Coleman; and her father, Woodrow Coleman.Charlotte is survived by her brothers, Richard Coleman and William Coleman (Edna); her nephew, Woody Coleman (Leigh Anne); and her nieces, Wendi Coleman and Ernette Coleman.She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and St. James Catholic Church. Charlotte always took care of her nieces and nephews and was a huge fan of Disney World.Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Gulfport. Visitation will begin one hour prior. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.