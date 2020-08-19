Charlotte Ann Coleman
1942 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Charlotte Ann Coleman, age 77 of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Coleman; and her father, Woodrow Coleman.
Charlotte is survived by her brothers, Richard Coleman and William Coleman (Edna); her nephew, Woody Coleman (Leigh Anne); and her nieces, Wendi Coleman and Ernette Coleman.
She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and St. James Catholic Church. Charlotte always took care of her nieces and nephews and was a huge fan of Disney World.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Gulfport. Visitation will begin one hour prior. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com