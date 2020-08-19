1/1
Charlotte Coleman
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Charlotte Ann Coleman

1942 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Charlotte Ann Coleman, age 77 of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Coleman; and her father, Woodrow Coleman.

Charlotte is survived by her brothers, Richard Coleman and William Coleman (Edna); her nephew, Woody Coleman (Leigh Anne); and her nieces, Wendi Coleman and Ernette Coleman.

She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and St. James Catholic Church. Charlotte always took care of her nieces and nephews and was a huge fan of Disney World.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, Gulfport. Visitation will begin one hour prior. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.

www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Charlotte and I became really good friends over the years. She was a sweet lady and will be missed. And yes she loved Disney!!
Lillian Bodisch
Friend
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
