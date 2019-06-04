|
|
Charlotte A. Dossett
1940 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Charlotte A. Dossett, age 78, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons, Chris (Marian) Dossett, Danny (Debbie) Dossett and Brian Dossett, four grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) Thompson, Jordan (Chris), Alan (Stephanie) and Steven (Taylor) Dossett and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Tyler, Matthew, Emma and Alec.
On Wednesday, June 5, there will be a 10 am graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Park with Brother Eddie Lambert officiating. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019