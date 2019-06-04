The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Charlotte A. Dossett

1940 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Charlotte A. Dossett, age 78, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons, Chris (Marian) Dossett, Danny (Debbie) Dossett and Brian Dossett, four grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) Thompson, Jordan (Chris), Alan (Stephanie) and Steven (Taylor) Dossett and five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Tyler, Matthew, Emma and Alec.

On Wednesday, June 5, there will be a 10 am graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Park with Brother Eddie Lambert officiating. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019
