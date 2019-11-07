Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cedar Lake Christian Assembly
Biloxi, MS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Lake Christian Assembly
Biloxi, MS
Charlotte Hosli Moore


1955 - 2019
Charlotte Hosli Moore

1955 ~ 2019

St. Martin

Charlotte Hosli Moore age 64, of St Martin, MS, ran into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2019.

Born on October 19, 1955, Charlotte was born and raised in Biloxi, MS. Charlotte married her one true love Don Moore and together they raised their children Aaron Moore and Ashleigh Teates, whom she cherished immensely.

Charlotte was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced her grandchildren every moment of every day. She was especially proud of all of her grandchildren and attended every sporting event she could.

Charlotte loved to love the Lord. She was always helping someone in need, making sure everyone was taken care of and always placing everyone else's needs above her own.

Charlotte was an adored member of Cedar Lake Christian Assembly and a long-time employee of Huntington-Ingalls. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents the late James "Jimmy" and Mary Kinsey, Clifford Hosli, baby sister Wanda Kay Kinsey, and granddaughter Reagan Teates.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Don Moore, son Aaron (Valerie) Moore, daughter Ashleigh (Brandon) Teates, grandchildren Leif, Corban, Colton, Ashdon, Zaiden and Roanin; sisters Kathy (David) Dunkin, Brenda (Jaron) Halsted; brother-in-law Dennis (Ann) Moore, sister-in-law Kathy (the late Glen) Moore and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9th at Cedar Lake Christian Assembly, Biloxi. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Cedar Lake Christian Assembly, 11555 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, MS 39532; or to the Alzheimer Foundation at www.alzfdn.org

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, is serving the family and memories & photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
