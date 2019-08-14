The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Charlotte Orr Obituary
Charlotte Ruth Cashon Orr

Gulfport

Charlotte Ruth Cashon Orr of Gulfport passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was formerly of Laurel, MS and had been a resident of Gulfport for seven and a half years. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gulfport. She was a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis, IN with a Fine Arts Degree. While in Laurel she was a member of St John's Episcopal Church serving on the Alter Guild, member of Park Place Garden Club, served on "Y" Board, was Docent at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, and member of Laurel Junior Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Smith William Orr. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Charlotte Orr.

The funeral service is Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gulfport where friends may visit one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. The graveside follows at 2:30 p.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
